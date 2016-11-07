FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TETRA Technologies Q3 adjusted loss $0.05/shr
#Market News
November 7, 2016 / 1:55 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-TETRA Technologies Q3 adjusted loss $0.05/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - TETRA Technologies Inc

* TETRA Technologies Inc announces third quarter 2016 results and updates financial guidance

* TETRA Technologies Inc says qtrly adjusted loss per share attributable to tetra stockholders $0.05

* Q3 loss per share $0.16

* Q3 revenue $176.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $205.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* TETRA technologies - Forecast for full year 2016 tetra only adjusted free cash flow will be impacted by timing of year-end collections from some large projects

* TETRA Technologies - Partially as a result of potential deferred collections, total year projected free cash flow is expected to be between $5 million and $15 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

