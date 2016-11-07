FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Intertain releases preliminary third quarter financial results
November 7, 2016

BRIEF-Intertain releases preliminary third quarter financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Intertain Group Ltd

* Intertain releases strong preliminary third quarter financial results

* Intertain Group Ltd says confirms 2016 full year financial guidance

* Fy2016 earnings per share view C$1.98, revenue view C$475.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Intertain says preliminary Q3 gaming revenue of approximately C$113.5 million

* Intertain sees Q3 average active customers per month of 231,000, as compared to 208,000 for quarter ended September 30, 2015

* Intertain says preliminary Q3 average active customers per month of 231,000, as compared to 208,000 for quarter ended September 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
