BRIEF-Dean Foods posts adjusted earnings of 37 cents per share

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Dean Foods Co

* Dean Foods - Total volume across all products was 651 million gallons for Q3 2016, a 1.0% decline compared to total volume of 658 million gallons in q3 2015

* Qtrly net sales $1.96 billion versus $2.03 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $2.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $1.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dean Foods announces third quarter 2016 results

* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.37 to $0.45

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.37

* Q3 earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S