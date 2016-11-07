BRIEF-Medallion Financial reports Q3 EPS $0.21

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Medallion Financial Corp

* Medallion Financial Corp qtrly net interest margin was 6.77 pct on a combined basis

* Medallion Financial Corp continuing to evaluate whether it will drop regulated investment company election, will make a determination in Q1 of 2017

* Medallion Financial Corp -further announced extension of its stock buyback program

* Repurchase program will be funded using company's working capital

* Reports 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.21