BRIEF-Medallion Financial reports Q3 EPS $0.21

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Medallion Financial Corp
* Medallion Financial Corp qtrly net interest margin was 6.77 pct on a combined basis
* Medallion Financial Corp continuing to evaluate whether it will drop regulated investment company election, will make a determination in Q1 of 2017
* Medallion Financial Corp -further announced extension of its stock buyback program
* Repurchase program will be funded using company's working capital
* Reports 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.21