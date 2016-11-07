MOVES-City Financial names Lou Thorne as global COO
Nov 7 City Financial Ltd appointed Lou Thorne as its global chief operating officer, effective Monday.
Nov 7 Veresen Inc :
* Veresen Inc says notes will have a fixed coupon rate of 3.43% per annum, payable semi-annually, and will mature on November 10, 2021
* Intends to use net proceeds from sale of notes to reduce outstanding indebtedness under its revolving credit facility
* Company expects to repay all of outstanding $300 million 3.95% senior unsecured medium term notes, Series 2, due March 14, 2017
* Veresen announces $350 million medium term note offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RGC Resources Inc- on November 1, unit entered into a term loan agreement and unsecured promissory note - SEC filing
* "Longer-duration assets may be particularly at risk as the federal reserve prepares to hike interest rate"