Nov 7 Veresen Inc :

* Veresen Inc says notes will have a fixed coupon rate of 3.43% per annum, payable semi-annually, and will mature on November 10, 2021

* Intends to use net proceeds from sale of notes to reduce outstanding indebtedness under its revolving credit facility

* Company expects to repay all of outstanding $300 million 3.95% senior unsecured medium term notes, Series 2, due March 14, 2017

* Veresen announces $350 million medium term note offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: