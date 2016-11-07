FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Sun Hydraulics agrees to acquire Enovation Controls
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2016 / 9:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Sun Hydraulics agrees to acquire Enovation Controls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Sun Hydraulics Corp :

* Sun Hydraulics Corp - acquisition value at initial consideration of $200 million and additional earn-out potential of $50 million over 27 months

* Sun Hydraulics Corp - acquisition value at initial consideration of $200 million and additional earn-out potential of $50 million over 27 months

* Sun Hydraulics Corp- expected to be immediately accretive to Sun's 2017 earnings per share by $0.25 - $0.35

* Sun Hydraulics Corp - deal funded with cash on hand and cash available under Sun's revolving credit facility

* Sun Hydraulics Corp - tax step-up basis benefit estimated at $35+m of value from deal

* Sun Hydraulics Corp - annual profit synergies of $5 million expected by 2020 from deal

* Sun Hydraulics - acquired company will consist of approximately 300 employees located in united states, England, Germany, India and China

* Sun Hydraulics - Enovation Controls' 2 other lines of business, natural gas production controls and engine controls and fuel systems, will operate as a new co not owned by Sun

* Sun Hydraulics agrees to acquire Enovation Controls, a leader in electronic control, display and instrumentation solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.