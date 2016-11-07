BRIEF-Matson Q3 revenue $500.4 mln

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Matson Inc

* Expects Q4 2016 ocean transportation operating income to be approximately 15 percent lower than Q4 2015 level of $43.6 million.

* Company expects its logistics segment operating income for full year 2016 to be approximately $11 million

* Matson, inc. Announces third quarter eps of $0.58 and provides outlook for the fourth quarter 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.58

* Q3 revenue $500.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $481.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: