BRIEF-Premier Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.26

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Premier Inc

* Raising 2017 guidance for non-gaap fully distributed EPS by five cents, to a range of $1.76 to $1.87 per diluted share

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Premier Inc. Reports fiscal 2017 first-quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.26

* Q1 revenue $313.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $319.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.41