BRIEF-Cutera Q3 revenue $30.3 mln
#Market News
November 7, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Cutera Q3 revenue $30.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Cutera Inc

* Cutera Inc - "in process of finalizing our launch plans for a three wave length enlighten III platform"

* Cutera Inc - expect three wave length enlighten III platform will start shipping commercially towards end of q4 of 2016

* Cutera Inc - on track with previously stated goals of revenue growth and gaap profitability for full-year of 2016

* Cutera reports record third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.12

* Q3 revenue rose 31 percent to $30.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

