BRIEF-Pzena Investment Management reports total AUM of $27.2 bln at Oct. end
* Pzena Investment Management Inc - total AUM as of oct. 31 $27.2 billion versus $27.4 billion as of sept. 30
Nov 7 Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc :
* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales at pollo tropical decreased 1.0 pct and comparable guest traffic decreased 2.5 pct
* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales at taco cabana decreased 4.1 pct and comparable guest traffic decreased 3.5 pct
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc sees FY 2016 comparable restaurant sales at pollo tropical are now expected to be between -2 pct to flat
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc sees FY 2016 capital expenditures are now expected to be $82 to $85 million
* Fiesta restaurant group, inc. Reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue $182.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $183.9 million
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.30
* Q3 loss per share $0.17
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pzena Investment Management Inc - total AUM as of oct. 31 $27.2 billion versus $27.4 billion as of sept. 30
* Phi inc - oil and gas segment operating revenues decreased $43.6 million for quarter, related to decreased aircraft flight revenues for all model types
* A-Mark precious metals reports fiscal first quarter 2017 results