Nov 7 (Reuters) - Datalink Corp

* Datalink reports 2016 third quarter and nine month operating results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 revenue $184 million versus I/B/E/S view $192 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: