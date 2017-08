Nov 7 (Reuters) - PRA Group Inc -

* PRA group reports third quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $0.68

* Qtrly return on average equity, annualized, of 15.1 pct, non-GAAP return on average equity, annualized, of 14.0 pct

* Q3 earnings per share $0.74

* Q3 revenue $222 million versus I/B/E/S view $229.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: