November 7, 2016 / 9:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-FTD Companies sees 2016 revenue down 7 to 8 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - FTD Companies Inc

* FTD Companies Inc announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Says Christopher W. Shean, one of company's directors, was appointed interim president and chief executive officer

* Sees FY 2016 revenue down 7 to 8 percent

* Sees capital expenditures of approximately $20 million for full year 2016

* Sees consolidated adjusted EBITDA of approximately $121 million to $123 million for full year 2016

* FY 2016 revenue view $1.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $173.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $178.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

