Nov 7 Fogo De Chao Inc

* Fogo De Chão Inc reports third quarter 2016 results

* Fogo De Chao Inc says guidance, as provided in q2 earnings release, remains unchanged

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 revenue $69 million versus I/B/E/S view $65.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S