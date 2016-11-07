BRIEF-Pzena Investment Management reports total AUM of $27.2 bln at Oct. end
* Pzena Investment Management Inc - total AUM as of oct. 31 $27.2 billion versus $27.4 billion as of sept. 30
Nov 7 Fogo De Chao Inc
* Fogo De Chão Inc reports third quarter 2016 results
* Fogo De Chao Inc says guidance, as provided in q2 earnings release, remains unchanged
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.16
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.16
* Q3 revenue $69 million versus I/B/E/S view $65.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15
* Phi inc - oil and gas segment operating revenues decreased $43.6 million for quarter, related to decreased aircraft flight revenues for all model types
* A-Mark precious metals reports fiscal first quarter 2017 results