Nov 7 A-mark Precious Metals Inc -

* A-Mark precious metals reports fiscal first quarter 2017 results

* Gold ounces sold decreased 41% to 530,000 ounces from 896,000 for three months ended September 30, 2015

* Silver ounces sold decreased 46% to 21.8 million ounces from 40.5 million from three months ended September 30, 2015

* Q1 earnings per share $0.27

* Q1 revenue $1.81 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: