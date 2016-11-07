BRIEF-Pzena Investment Management reports total AUM of $27.2 bln at Oct. end
* Pzena Investment Management Inc - total AUM as of oct. 31 $27.2 billion versus $27.4 billion as of sept. 30
Nov 7 A-mark Precious Metals Inc -
* A-Mark precious metals reports fiscal first quarter 2017 results
* Gold ounces sold decreased 41% to 530,000 ounces from 896,000 for three months ended September 30, 2015
* Silver ounces sold decreased 46% to 21.8 million ounces from 40.5 million from three months ended September 30, 2015
* Q1 earnings per share $0.27
* Q1 revenue $1.81 billion
* Phi inc - oil and gas segment operating revenues decreased $43.6 million for quarter, related to decreased aircraft flight revenues for all model types
* Q2 sales rose 42 percent to $4.4 million