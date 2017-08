Nov 7 (Reuters) - Chegg Inc

* Qtrly loss per share $0.17

* For all of 2016, expect to end year with about 1.5 million Chegg services subscribers.

* Sees 2016 total revenue between $246 and $251 million,

* Sees 2016 Chegg services revenue between $126 and $129 million

* Chegg reports Q3 2016 earnings

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $230 million

* Q3 revenue $71.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $67.9 million