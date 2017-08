Nov 7 (Reuters) - Andersons Inc

* The Andersons Inc reports third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.06

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $860 million versus i/b/e/s view $966.5 million

* Qtrly Ethanol Group production 95.4 million gallons compared to 93.5 million gallons in same period of prior year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: