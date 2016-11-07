BRIEF-Synopsys to expand software security signoff solution with acquisition of Cigital, Codiscope

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Synopsys Inc

* Synopsys to expand software security signoff solution with acquisition of Cigital and Codiscope

* Synopsys Inc - terms of deal are not being disclosed

* Synopsys Inc - transaction, will be funded with a combination of U.S. Cash and debt

* Synopsys Inc - preliminary review indicates that acquisition is expected to be modestly dilutive to 2017 non-gaap earnings per share

* Synopsys Inc - preliminary review indicates that acquisition is expected to reach breakeven on a non-GAAP basis by second half of 2018