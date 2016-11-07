FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Viper Energy Partners Lp reports
November 7, 2016 / 10:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Viper Energy Partners Lp reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Viper Energy Partners Lp

* Viper Energy Partners Lp, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy Inc reports third quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Viper Energy Partners Lp - Viper's Q3 2016 average daily production was 6,255 boe/d (75% oil), up 16% from Q2 2016

* Viper Energy Partners Lp - qtrly net income attributable to common limited partners per unit $ 0.12

* Viper Energy Partners - closed $126 million of mineral acquisitions in Q3 and continue to see increased deal flow as prices recover from lows in early 2016

* Viper Energy Partners Lp - sees full year 2016 total net production 6.0 - 6.5 mboe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

