FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Trex Company reports Q3 EPS $0.23
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2016 / 10:16 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Trex Company reports Q3 EPS $0.23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Trex Company Inc

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $92.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Trex company inc- are revising 2016 capital expenditures range to $15-$18 million, down from $20-$25 million provided earlier this year

* Trex company inc- expect q4 2016 revenues to be approximately $93 million, representing a 4% increase

* Trex company inc- increased guidance for 2016 incremental margin to 95% for year from previous guidance of 80%

* Trex company reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.23

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.45 excluding items

* Sees q4 2016 revenue about $93 million

* Sees q4 2016 revenue up 4 percent

* Q3 sales $106.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $105.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.