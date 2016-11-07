BRIEF-Trex Company reports Q3 EPS $0.23

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Trex Company Inc

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $92.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Trex company inc- are revising 2016 capital expenditures range to $15-$18 million, down from $20-$25 million provided earlier this year

* Trex company inc- expect q4 2016 revenues to be approximately $93 million, representing a 4% increase

* Trex company inc- increased guidance for 2016 incremental margin to 95% for year from previous guidance of 80%

* Trex company reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.23

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.45 excluding items

* Sees q4 2016 revenue about $93 million

* Sees q4 2016 revenue up 4 percent

* Q3 sales $106.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $105.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: