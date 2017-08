BRIEF-JP Energy qtrly net loss from continuing operations per unit $0.19

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Jp Energy Partners Lp

* Qtrly net loss from continuing operations per unit $0.19

* Expect adjusted ebitda for full year 2016 to be at low end of our previously disclosed $42-$48 million guidance range

* Qtrly total revenues $122.80 million versus $154.64 million , a year ago

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $130.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Jp energy partners lp announces third quarter 2016 financial results