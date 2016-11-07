BRIEF-Agile Therapeutics reports Q3 2016 financial results

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Agile Therapeutics Inc :

* Agile Therapeutics Inc - top-line data expected in early January 2017; resubmission planned for first half 2017

* Agile Therapeutics Inc - cash expected to fund operations through end of 2017

* Agile Therapeutics reports third quarter 2016 financial results and announces completion of subject visits for Twirla phase 3 secure clinical trial

* Q3 loss per share $0.27

* Q3 earnings per share view -$0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S