10 months ago
BRIEF-Gap reports comparable sales for October down 1 pct
#Market News
November 7, 2016 / 9:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Gap reports comparable sales for October down 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Gap Inc -

* Gap Inc.'s comparable sales for october 2016 were down 1 percent versus a 3 percent decrease last year.

* Fire which occurred in building on Fishkill, distribution center campus, negatively impacted Oct. comparable sales by about 3 percentage points

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $3.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Comparable sales for Q3 of fiscal year 2016 were down 3 percent

* Gap Inc. reports October and third quarter sales results

* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $0.50 to $0.51

* Q3 sales $3.8 billion versus $3.86 billion

* October sales $1.2 billion

* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.59 to $0.60 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
