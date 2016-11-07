BRIEF-Fico Isaac Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.28

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Fair Isaac Corp

* Sees fiscal 2017 revenue $925 million

* Sees fiscal 2017 gaap earnings per share $3.39

* Sees fiscal 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $4.92

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.79, revenue view $919.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fico announces earnings of $1.00 per share for fourth quarter fiscal 2016

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.28

* Q4 earnings per share $1.00

* Q4 revenue $235.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $222.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S