BRIEF-Fico Isaac Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.28

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Fair Isaac Corp
* Sees fiscal 2017 revenue $925 million
* Sees fiscal 2017 gaap earnings per share $3.39
* Sees fiscal 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $4.92
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.79, revenue view $919.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fico announces earnings of $1.00 per share for fourth quarter fiscal 2016
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.28
* Q4 revenue $235.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $222.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)