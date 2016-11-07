BRIEF-Redwood Trust Q3 non-gaap core earnings per share $0.39

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Redwood Trust Inc
* Redwood trust inc- expects full year 2016 gaap net income to fall at higher end of $1.20 - $1.50 per share
* Redwood trust inc- qtrly net interest income $39 million versus $44 million, compared to prior quarter
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Redwood trust reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 non-gaap core earnings per share $0.39
* Q3 earnings per share $0.58
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)