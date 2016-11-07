BRIEF-Microchip Technology Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Microchip Technology Inc

* Unable to provide gaap net sales guidance due to acquisition of atmel

* Microchip technology announces record financial results for second quarter fiscal year 2017

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.94 from continuing operations

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.15 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $873.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $861.3 million

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07