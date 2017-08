Nov 7 (Reuters) - Natural Alternatives International Inc :

* Natural Alternatives International Inc - net sales during three months ended September 30, 2016 increased $12.5 million, or 57.8 pct, from $21.6 million

* Natural Alternatives International, Inc. announces fiscal 2017 Q1 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.37

* Q1 sales $34.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))