BRIEF-Apple Hospitality Reit Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.07

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Apple Hospitality Reit Inc :

* Apple Hospitality Reit Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.07

* Apple Hospitality Reit Inc sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA $370 million - $390 million

* Sees 2016 comparable hotels revpar growth 2.0% to 4.0%

* Qtrly total revenue $276.5 million versus $240.6 million

* Q3 revenue view $273.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Apple Hospitality Reit Inc Reports results of operations for third quarter 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: