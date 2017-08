BRIEF-Resolute Energy reports qrtrly loss per share of $1.24

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Resolute Energy Corp :

* Resolute Energy Corp qtrly production of 16,085 boe per day for quarter, up 36 pct from Q2

* Expect to refinance revolving credit facility before march 2017

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $62.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Resolute energy corporation announces results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016

* Quarterly loss per share $1.24

* Quarterly revenue $47.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: