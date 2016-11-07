FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 7, 2016 / 10:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Black Stone Minerals reports qtrly revenue of $99.17 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Black Stone Minerals Lp :

* Black Stone Minerals Lp - reported record average production of 35.0 MBOE/D for Q3 of 2016

* Black Stone Minerals Lp- increased revolving credit facility borrowing base to $500 million, up from $450 million

* Black Stone Minerals Lp - qtrly net income per unit $0.24

* Black Stone Minerals Lp- qtrly total revenue

$99.17 million versus $137.02 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $89.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Black Stone Minerals Lp Reports third quarter 2016 results and announces cash distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

