Nov 7 (Reuters) - Thor Explorations Ltd

* Thor explorations Ltd says Ben Hodges has been appointed as chief financial officer of company as of November 7

* Thor Explorations Ltd says intends to complete a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to C$2 million through issuance of common shares

* Mining license renewal, private placement financing, and new cfo