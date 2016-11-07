BRIEF-CST Brands Q3 earnings per share $3.41

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Cst Brands Inc

* Qtrly operating revenues $2,466 million versus $2,506 million

* In light of pending merger with Circle K Stores Inc, co will not issue financial guidance about Co's projected financial performance

* Q3 revenue view $2.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Canadian stores saw a 3% improvement in same store sales in quarter

* CST Brands, Inc. Reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.51 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $3.41

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: