Nov 7 (Reuters) - Oasis Petroleum Inc

* Oasis Petroleum Inc - produced 48,509 Boepd in Q3 of 2016.

* Oasis Petroleum Inc - qtrly total revenues $177.3 million versus $197.2 million

* Q3 revenue view $181.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Oasis Petroleum Inc announces quarter ended September 30, 2016 earnings

* Q3 loss per share $0.19

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: