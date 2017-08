Nov 7 (Reuters) - Osiris Therapeutics Inc

* Osiris Therapeutics Inc reports preliminary 2014 and 2015 revenue and anticipated 2016 revenue

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $100 million to $110 million

* Sees FY 2015 revenue $85 million to $90 million

