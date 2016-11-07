BRIEF-Bioscrip reports third quarter 2016 financial results

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Bioscrip Inc

* Bioscrip Inc- preliminary full year 2017 guidance is revenues in range of $940 million to $980 million

* Bioscrip Inc- preliminary full year 2017 guidance is adjusted ebitda in range of $50 million to $60 million

* Bioscrip Inc- updated full year 2016 guidance is revenues in range of $928 million to $934 million and adjusted ebitda in range of $27 million to $29 million.

* Fy2016 revenue view $940.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bioscrip reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue $224.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $223.3 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.12

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $940 million to $980 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: