BRIEF-Southwest Gas Corporation announces Q3 2016 earnings

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Southwest Gas Corp

* Southwest Gas Corp - capital expenditures for natural gas segment in 2016 are estimated at $470 million

* Southwest Gas Corp - centuri revenues for 2016 are anticipated to approximate $1.1 billion

* Qtrly consolidated operating revenues $540 million versus $505.4 million

* Southwest Gas Corporation announces third quarter 2016 earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.05

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S