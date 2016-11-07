FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Alliance One International Q2 sales fell 6.1 pct to $389.4 mln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2016 / 10:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Alliance One International Q2 sales fell 6.1 pct to $389.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Alliance One International Inc :

* Alliance One International Inc- 2017 crop is anticipated to be approximately 600 million kilos

* Alliance One International Inc - anticipate drier weather will result in a much larger 2017 crop for which plantings are currently underway

* Alliance One International Inc - intend to repurchase $25.0-$50.0 million per year of more expensive debt

* Alliance One International Inc sees full year adjusted EBITDA in a range of approximately $170.0-$185.0 million

* Alliance One International reports improved sales volumes, consistent gross profit and improved working capital for the six months ended September 30, 2016

* Quarterly loss per share $1.75

* Q2 sales fell 6.1 percent to $389.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.