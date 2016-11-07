BRIEF-Atlantic Power Corp reports qtrly loss per share of $0.69

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Atlantic Power Corp :

* Atlantic Power Corp- reduced 2016 estimated total overhead costs to $24 million from previous estimate of $27 million

* Is narrowing its range for 2016 project adjusted EBITDA guidance to between $205 million and $215 million

* Qtrly project revenue $101.2 million versus $107.5 million

* Atlantic Power Corp says expects to make capital expenditures of $8 million and incur maintenance expense in 2016 of approximately $47 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.69

* Atlantic Power Corporation releases third quarter 2016 results and narrows 2016 guidance range