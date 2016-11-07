FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Atlantic Power Corp reports qtrly loss per share of $0.69
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2016 / 10:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Atlantic Power Corp reports qtrly loss per share of $0.69

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Atlantic Power Corp :

* Atlantic Power Corp- reduced 2016 estimated total overhead costs to $24 million from previous estimate of $27 million

* Is narrowing its range for 2016 project adjusted EBITDA guidance to between $205 million and $215 million

* Qtrly project revenue $101.2 million versus $107.5 million

* Atlantic Power Corp says expects to make capital expenditures of $8 million and incur maintenance expense in 2016 of approximately $47 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.69

* Atlantic Power Corporation releases third quarter 2016 results and narrows 2016 guidance range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.