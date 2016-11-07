BRIEF-Home Bancshares and Giant Holdings signs a definitive agreement

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Home Bancshares Inc :

* Home Bancshares Inc - GHI will merge into Home, Landmark will merge into Centennial

* Home Bancshares Inc - shareholders of GHI will receive proceeds from transaction of approximately $88.5 million

* Home Bancshares Inc says upon completion of acquisition, company will have approximately $10.2 billion in total assets

* Home Bancshares Inc - proceeds from deal consisting of $18.5 million in cash and $70.0 million of home common stock

* Home Bancshares Inc - deal is immediately accretive to diluted earnings per share, book value and tangible book value

* Home Bancshares Inc and Giant Holdings Inc announce signing of definitive agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: