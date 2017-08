Nov 7 (Reuters) - Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

* Quarterly NFFO per unit - basic $ 0.470

* Quarterly operating revenues $ 151.8 million versus $ 131.8 million

* Expects to raise between $275 million and $325 million in total mortgage renewals, refinancings in 2016

* CAPREIT reports another quarter of strong performance