FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Albemarle posts Q3 adj. earnings $0.91/shr from continuing operations
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2016 / 11:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Albemarle posts Q3 adj. earnings $0.91/shr from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp

* Albemarle reports third quarter 2016 results and raises full year guidance

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.91 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.93 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $1.13

* Q3 sales $654 million versus I/B/E/S view $645.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 sales $2.6 billion to $2.7 billion

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.45 to $3.55

* Lithium and advanced materials reported net sales of $240.4 million in Q3 of 2016, an increase of 15.1 pct

* Bromine specialties reported net sales of $194.5 million in Q3 of 2016, an increase of 2.0 pct

* Refining Solutions reported net sales of $190.5 million in Q3 of 2016, an increase of 2.9 pct

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.49, revenue view $2.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.