BRIEF-Trinity Place Holdings Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $125 million
* Trinity Place Holdings Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $125 million Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://bit.ly/2fMSQAi] Further company coverage:
Nov 7 Albemarle Corp
* Albemarle reports third quarter 2016 results and raises full year guidance
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.91 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share $0.93 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share $1.13
* Q3 sales $654 million versus I/B/E/S view $645.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 sales $2.6 billion to $2.7 billion
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.45 to $3.55
* Lithium and advanced materials reported net sales of $240.4 million in Q3 of 2016, an increase of 15.1 pct
* Bromine specialties reported net sales of $194.5 million in Q3 of 2016, an increase of 2.0 pct
* Refining Solutions reported net sales of $190.5 million in Q3 of 2016, an increase of 2.9 pct
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.49, revenue view $2.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Occidental Petroleum -on Nov 2, 2016, co entered an underwriting agreement with Citigroup global markets among the others
* Qtrly average net sales of 28,948 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("boe/d"), a 45 pct increase from same period in 2015