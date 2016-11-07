FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Vornado extends $1.25 bln of its $2.5 bln revolving credit facilities
November 7, 2016 / 10:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Vornado extends $1.25 bln of its $2.5 bln revolving credit facilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Vornado Realty Trust -

* Second revolving credit facility of $1.25 billion matures in November 2018 with two 6-month extension options

* Extended one of two $1.25 billion unsecured revolving credit facilities from June 2017 to Feb 2021 with two 6-month extension options

* Revolving credit facilities permit recently announced tax-free spin-off of Vornado's Washington, DC business

* Vornado extends $1.25 billion of its $2.5 billion revolving credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

