10 months ago
BRIEF-Tidewater reports Q2 loss per share $3.79
#Market News
November 7, 2016 / 11:01 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Tidewater reports Q2 loss per share $3.79

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Tidewater Inc -

* There is a possibility that lenders, noteholders and company will not be able to negotiate new debt terms

* If parties are not be able to negotiate new debt terms, co will likely seek reorganization under chapter 11 of federal bankruptcy laws

* Continues to engage in talks with principal lenders and noteholders to amend debt arrangements in advance of expiration of waivers on Nov 11

* Unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for quarter, 6 months ended Sept. 30 prepared assuming company would continue as going concern

* All of company's indebtedness has been classified as a current liability in accompanying consolidated balance sheet since march 31, 2016

* Tidewater reports second quarter results for fiscal 2017

* Q2 loss per share $3.79

* Q2 revenue $143.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $157.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
