BRIEF-Pacific Drilling Q3 earnings per share $0.01

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Pacific Drilling SA :

* Market conditions continue to be challenging, which will impact our financial results in near future

* Engaged in discussions with certain of lenders and noteholders regarding other modifications to terms of long-term debt

* Pacific Drilling - seeking amendments or waivers of leverage ratio financial covenants in orevolving credit facility, senior secured credit facility

* Believe can continue to meet existing obligations as they come due through 2017

* Pacific Drilling announces third-quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.01

* Q3 revenue $182.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $186.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S