10 months ago
BRIEF-Cardinal Energy Q3 loss per share $0.06
#Market News
November 8, 2016 / 12:35 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Cardinal Energy Q3 loss per share $0.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Cardinal Energy Ltd

* Q3 loss per share $0.06

* Cardinal energy ltd - achieved q3 average production of 14,957 boe/day, an increase of 33% or 5% per weighted average share compared to q3 2015

* Q3 petroleum and natural gas revenue $53.7 million versus $42.9 million

* Expect to achieve average production for q4 of approximately 15,000 boe/d

* Continue to pursue initiatives to reduce our cost structure

* Cardinal energy ltd. Announces third quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
