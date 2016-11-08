Nov 7 Banro Corp :

* Q3 loss per share $0.02

* Q3 2016 consolidated (combined Twangiza and Namoya) gold production of 53,377 ounces, an increase of 53% from Q3 2015

* Expects 2016 annual consolidated production at or marginally below lower end of 2016 production guidance

* Banro announces Q3 2016 financial and operating results

* Q3 revenue rose 75 percent to $67 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: