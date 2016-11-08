Nov 8 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc :

* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for the third quarter 2016

* Says company produced 2.1 million ounces of Silver in Q3 , up 20% compared to Q3 2015

* Says company produced 14,111 ounces of Gold in Q3,up 29% compared to Q3 2015

* Q3 sales rose 67 percent to $65.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.09

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S