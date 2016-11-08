BRIEF-Sprott Resource Corp announces holdings in Inplay Oil Corp
* Sprott Resource Corp. announces holdings in Inplay Oil Corp.
Nov 7 CEC Entertainment Inc
* Q3 same store sales rose 3.5 percent
* Says reported a net loss of $2.4 million for Q3 of 2016, compared to a net loss of $3.2 million
* CEC Entertainment, Inc. reports financial results for the 2016 third quarter
* Q3 revenue rose 2.8 percent to $228.1 million
* Vivint Solar secures $200 million of tax equity commitments
* Air Transport Services Group-Judge ordered that dispute between ATSG's cargo airline, ABX Air, others is a minor dispute under railway labor act