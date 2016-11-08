Nov 7 CEC Entertainment Inc

* Q3 same store sales rose 3.5 percent

* Says reported a net loss of $2.4 million for Q3 of 2016, compared to a net loss of $3.2 million

* CEC Entertainment, Inc. reports financial results for the 2016 third quarter

* Q3 revenue rose 2.8 percent to $228.1 million

