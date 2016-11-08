Nov 8 Perpetual Energy Inc

* Says Q3 average production of 14,123 boe/d was down 12 percent from Q2

* Perpetual Energy - Oil production of 1,052 bbl/d for Q3 of 2016 , down 26 percent from 1,426 bbl/d in Q3 of 2015

* Says low commodity prices continued to have a negative impact on financial results of Q3

* Qtrly loss per share $0.21

* NGL production of 476 bbl/d in Q3 of 2016 represented a 30 percent decrease from previous quarter

* All figures in C$

* Perpetual energy inc. Releases third quarter 2016 financial and operating results

